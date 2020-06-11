Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said decisions by companies such as Unilever and Nissan to invest in the UK show why Brexit was the right decision.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant made his comments in a Cabinet Office debate earlier today (11th June).

It comes after Unilever confirmed it would base itself in the UK. Nissan had previously opted to keep a plant in the country open while closing one in Spain.

Mr Fabricant asked:

“Is not the real problem that Michel Barnier has got absolutely no room for manoeuvre at all because he has to do what has been agreed with the other 27 countries? “And isn’t this very lack of agility – this lack of flexibility – the very reason why we have decided to leave the European Union, and why companies like Unilever have announced today that they are centring their operations, here in the United Kingdom?” Michael Fabricant MP

Cabinet member Michael Gove said his Conservative colleague had “put it perfectly”. He added:

“I don’t think that we’ve heard any sage of Lichfield since Dr Johnson who has put things quite so well.” Michael Gove MP

Mr Fabricant said after the debate that the EU had shown why the UK needed to leave.