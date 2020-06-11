A new service to support victims of sexual assault and abuse in Lichfield and Burntwood is being launched.

It will delivered by Staffordshire Women’s Aid in collaboration with groups such as Pathway and Victim Gateway.

It is being supported by an investment of £300,000 a year of the next 24 months by Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis.

“It is vital that victims of sexual assault and abuse can get the effective support they need, when they need it. “This new service ensures victims are at the very heart of the criminal justice process, providing essential emotional and practical support to them and their families in a way that is tailored to their individual circumstances and needs.” Staffordshire Commissioner Matthew Ellis

The new service offer tailored advice and support for men and women, a counselling service and onward referrals to other agencies.

It will operate across Staffordshire from 1st October.

Dickie James, chief executive of Staffordshire Women’s Aid, said: