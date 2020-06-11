Council chiefs have been urged to focus on fixing the land left empty by the failed Friarsgate scheme before having “egotistical thoughts” about redeveloping the rest of Lichfield city centre.

Members of an overview and scrutiny committee at Lichfield District Council clashed over the proposals for the city centre masterplan at a meeting last night (9th June).

Areas such as Bird Street car park have been earmarked for redevelopment as part of the long-term plan.

But Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association says the council needs to fix the failings of the recent past before looking at other parts of the city.

“It’s all very good having an overall plan, but the priority is to sort the Birmingham Road bomb site before egotistical thoughts are had regarding the Bird Street car park area. “This area is currently financially viable and should be made a community asset as requested by BSARA at the same time as the Beacon Park order.” Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association spokesperson

“Another Friarsgate and another complete disaster”

Work is currently underway on the former bus station and police station as part of short-term improvements on land earmarked for Friarsgate.

The long-anticipated redevelopment project bit the dust after funding failed to materialise.

One Conservative councillor has urged caution after a proposal to back any new projects in the city with public money were put forward to the overview and scrutiny committee meeting last night.

Cllr Alastair Little, who represents the Hammerwich with Wall ward, said:

Cllr Alastair Little