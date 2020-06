A Whittington man is on the run to raise money for the Lichfield Food Bank.

Pete Tillotson has set himself the challenge of running four miles every four hours over two days.

A spokesperson said:

“Pete has decided to donate 48 hours of his time to the Lichfield Food Bank. One in five families in the UK are below the poverty line, so a charity like this is so, so important, especially in tough times like this.”

People can donate via an online fundraising page.