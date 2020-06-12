A Burntwood car park is reopening to help ease congestion around Chasewater.
The locks are being taken off the Church Street site by Staffordshire County Council on a trial basis.
It comes after recent incidents saw fire crews unable to reach incidents because of vehicles being parked on access roads around Chasewater.
A Burntwood Town Council spokesperson said the car park would reopen tomorrow (13th June).
“The opening hours will be 9am to 5pm during the summer.
“Any cars left beyond this time will be locked in until the next morning.”Burntwood Town Council spokesperson