Drivers are being warned of delays and diversions when a giant oxygen tank is transported along roads around Lichfield.

Police will be escorting the 40 metre long empty tank from the Cheshire border through to Warwickshire on 19th June.

The route of the medical grade oxygen tank is being planned to avoid problems in transporting it.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“This is the first of four similar pick-ups over the next six weeks and we’ll be working with tree cutters and BT engineers to ensure the load fits under trees and cables throughout the journey.” Staffordshire Police

Full details of the route are available here.