Figures have revealed more than 13,700 people in Lichfield and Burntwood have been furloughed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) has paid salaries during the pandemic.

The statistics also show that 3,500 claims were made from the area for the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS).

Last month, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the CJRS would continue until the end of October.

Rishi Sunak

“The UK Government is doing everything we can to protect jobs and businesses in Staffordshire and across the UK during the crisis. “Our unprecedented job retention and self-employment support schemes have supported the livelihoods of millions and will help ensure our recovery is as swift as possible.” Rishi Sunak MP

The figures also revealed that in Staffordshire more than 111,400 people had been furloughed with 28,600 claims were made for SEISS.