People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being warned to be on their guard against an animal scam.
Officers say they are dealing with reports of criminals using the pandemic as a cover story to trick people into paying deposits for pets advertised online that don’t exist.
A spokesperson said people should carry out checks before handing over any money.
“Do your research by looking up reviews for the site, or person, you are buying from.
“If you’re still unsure, ask a trusted friend or family member for their advice, and always use secure payment channels and be careful with your personal details.Staffordshire Police spokesperson
“Never feel rushed to make a decision, take five and think about it – if it doesn’t feel right you don’t have to continue.”