A Lichfield car dealership says it has introduced a range of measures to allow it to reopen safely.

Bristol Street Motors on Eastern Avenue is offering face masks and hand sanitiser inside the main showroom.

Staff desks have also been fitted with screens, with customers asked to observe floor markings highlighting social distancing.

The company said all vehicles were being regularly disinfected, with test drives still available.

Paul Bustin, from Bristol Street Motors, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be reopening the doors to our showroom and welcoming customers back to Bristol Street Motors. “Of course, we are aiming to provide the personal service that people in Lichfield have come to expect from us and we want our customers’ experiences of the Vauxhall range to be as close to ‘normal’ as possible, while also taking the necessary steps to protect staff and members of the public alike.” Paul Bustin, Bristol Street Motors

A video has also been created to showcase the changes being made in showrooms because of coronavirus.