The headteacher of a Lichfield primary school says its behaviour policy has been amended to ensure student and staff safety in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Only pupils in certain years have currently returned to classrooms across the country due to limitations on space with social distancing.

In a letter to parents, Chadsmead Primary Academy headteacher Gemma Grainger said some changes to the rules were now needed to meet the new challenges teachers face.

“As part of our preparation for a new style of schooling, we have had to amend our behaviour policy. “All children, staff, parents and carers must practice social distancing where possible. “Children will eat lunch in their classroom, washing hands first and spend a short period of time with their new ‘community’ on the playground.” Gemma Grainger, Chadsmead Primary Academy

The school’s amended policy says misbehaviour will also now include not following instructions on hygiene or moving around the school in the correct manner.

It also confirms that a lack of availability of pupil support services means that there may be “a need to keep some consistently misbehaving children at home to avoid risk to others”.

Mrs Grainger told parents that the experience of education would need to change during the coronavirus crisis.