Plans have been submitted for a site near Lichfield to be used to provide sand and gravel for the construction of HS2.

The proposals are for land alongside Pyford Brook near Alrewas and Fradley.

The site would see CEMEX UK begin extraction of the raw materials to support the high speed rail project.

In a statement accompanying the planning application, the company said:

“The development is proposed to supply the HS2 infrastructure project with 500,000 cubic metres of ready-mix concrete over a period of four years. “The sand and gravel reserve is estimated at 1.4million tonnes, with some of this being surplus material in order to allow for commercial flexibility and material not suitable for the ready-mix. “Most of the material would go out as ready-mix concrete, with any material not suitable going out as aggregate.” “The development would be accessed via a new haul road adjoining the A513. “The plant site would compromise a processing plant, a concrete plant with cement silos, loading shovels and gas/oil storage. “There would also be a weigh bridge and office, welfare facilities and parking.” Planning statement

The site earmarked for the new quarry

The company said the site would be returned to a “neutral grassland” state after the four-year project had been completed.

“Although the mineral activities are only a temporary use of the land, it is inevitable that as a result of its quarrying activities, the characteristics of the land are changed. “In carrying out its business operations, the applicant has demonstrated a positive attitude towards the environment. “Restoration schemes typically result in the creation of additional wildlife habitats, the enhancement of existing ones and improvements to the landscape. “Where appropriate, they also present the potential to create recreational opportunities. “In both biodiversity and landscape terms, the applicant’s quarrying activities result in significant environmental benefits.” Planning statement

“The need for the site now outweighs the concerns”

Two previous applications to use the land for quarrying in 1987 and 1994 have been refused.

A statement from CEMEX UK said:

“There have been no known applications on the site since that time and it is currently in use for agriculture. “It is considered that, as a substantial amount of time has passed since these applications were determined, the factors in favour of the application, including the need for the site now outweighs the concerns.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Staffordshire County Council’s planning website.