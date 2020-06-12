A house in Shenstone could be demolished to make way for three new properties.

Planning permission is being sought for the scheme at 62 Pinfold Hill.

Developers say they hope to replace the existing property with “three high quality family houses”.

“The existing plot has remained uninhabited for some time and the once lawned grounds are overgrown. “The proposed work will be complemented with careful detailing and by using very high quality materials within the new works.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.