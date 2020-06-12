A shop local campaign is being launched across Lichfield and Burntwood to help businesses bounce back from the coronavirus crisis.

Lichfield District Council was awarded £92,501 by the European Regional Development Fund’s Reopening High Streets Safely Fund.

The local authority said some of the fund would be used to employ a part-time information officer to work with local businesses to create a safe shopping environment.

The council also hopes to create a messaging campaign to offer information for retailers, shoppers and local residents and encourage them to use local stores.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for economic growth, investment and tourism, said:

“It’s really important that we support our high streets and shop local as much as we can. “However, we understand that residents and visitors need assurance that it is safe to do so. “This is why we are already working with businesses across the district to make sure they follow government and HSE guidance, that they carry out the risk assessments they need to do, and implement social distancing measures. “Given what the funding can be used for, we will be going out to businesses to help them, as well as creating marketing campaign materials and resources that support our high streets and give clear guidance for residents and visitors. “It’s vital that we help our local economy to get going again and we look forward to working further with businesses across the district to help them get COVID-secure.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The council said it was also working with the Three Spires Shopping Centre, Lichfield BID and Staffordshire County Council to monitor movement through key areas.

Where issues are identified, additional measures could be introduced to ensure shopping can be done safely.