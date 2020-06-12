A group of young entrepreneurs are hoping their environmentally-friendly festival tents will help them come out on top in a national competition.

The team from King Edward VI School have developed their new product as part of the Young Enterprise challenge.

A prototype model of the EnviroTent

They have already won the West Midlands Regional round and are now bidding for success in the national finals.

Tayla Evans, who’s is managing director of the EnviroTent group, said they had been inspired after seeing items left behind at festivals.

“EnviroTent is a 100% recyclable, showerproof cardboard tent designed to reduce plastic waste. “At the beginning of our enterprise journey, we knew that we wanted to create a product that was sustainable and environmentally-friendly. “After discovering that in 2019 that 250,000 tents were left behind at UK festivals alone, we knew we wanted to target this area and reduce the plastic waste from festivals. “So we decided a recyclable, cardboard tent would be a good solution.” Tayla Evans, EnviroTent

“The tent is showerproof”

The EnviroTent

The team have worked with MacFarlane Packaging to develop materials and designs.

“Our tent is made from a thick grade of cardboard and virgin kraft paper as it’s less porous than recycled cardboard and so offers more resistance to water. “The tent is showerproof and is designed to last the average festival duration of around three days. “After we created our prototype we were lucky enough to go to an event where we pitched our ideas to a board of professionals who were very impressed.” Tayla Evans, EnviroTent

So successful was the group’s pitch that they had been due to travel to meet with organisers of the Glastonbury Festival before COVID-19 prevented their trip.

“We have created a mini replica of our tents which we hope will be able to showcase how great our product is.” Tayla Evans, EnviroTent

More details about the EnviroTent are available on the company’s website.