Figures have revealed that almost a third of all deaths in Lichfield and Burntwood were due to COVID-19 between March and May.
The Office for National Statistics data shows that more than 100 people in this area died as a result of coronavirus during the three month period.
Lichfield East had the highest number of coronavirus deaths with 21 recorded, with Lichfield Central next on the list with 16.
- Armitage and Colton – 9
- Alrewas, Fradley and Kings Bromley – 11
- Burntwood North East and Longdon – 5
- Lichfield Central – 16
- Lichfield East – 21
- Burntwood West – 3
- Lichfield West and South – 6
- Whittington, Hopwas and Clifton Campville – 8
- Chase Terrace and Hammerwich – 10
- Chasetown – 3
- Shenstone, Stonnall and Little Aston – 11
- Fazeley, Mile Oak and Drayton Bassett – 5
The figures also reveal COVID-19 was responsible for 38% of all deaths in Lichfield and Burntwood during this period.
The percentages of deaths involving coronavirus for each area are below:
- Armitage and Colton – 21%
- Alrewas, Fradley and Kings Bromley – 37%
- Burntwood North East and London – 29%
- Lichfield Central – 30%
- Lichfield East – 31%
- Burntwood West – 15%
- Lichfield West and South – 24%
- Whittington, Hopwas and Clifton Campville – 28%
- Chase Terrace and Hammerwich – 21%
- Chasetown – 23%
- Shenstone, Stonnall and Little Aston – 24%
- Fazeley, Mile Oak and Drayton Bassett – 26%
How many could’ve been prevented by a government taking prompt and correct action?
Hi John
Why not ask that question to Michael Fabricant, I’m sure he will give you a reasonable explanation…….
Regards Pete
This is a tragedy.
Does the ONS break these down further into number of people dying in hospital/ care/ own home?
Not on the data we have looked at for this particular top level view…but that’s not to say it doesn’t exist.
Thank you, Ross
Thoughts to all families and friends affected.
Question for the MP – do you have anything to say to people affected and how many deaths could have been prevented if the govt had taken swifter action?
Thank you Ross for this information, at least we now know how many people have unfortuately died in our area not just the whole of Staffordshire. Have we have any figures on the age of these people who died, how many people have had the virus and more importantly how many people in our area have it now? If we knew this it may make people and their older children more cautious now that lockdown is being more relaxed.
With about one in a thousand dying, and largely in a group with underlying problems, this is not much above a bad flu outbreak. Had it been realised earlier that the older population were most at risk then the situation could have been handled quite differently. I am surprise that, with the proliferation of care homes in the area, the figures are not higher.
In order to help those with other serious illnesses, domestic issues (i.e. mental health), and the economy it now needs a different approach. This will be a difficult balancing act, but the cure is starting to prove more damaging than the problem. Coronavirus might remain in the population for some time. It is looking like a vaccine won’t be available in time to prevent catastrophic damage to the whole of society if we don’t move on soon.
I am fed up with people who criticise the government for not taking action quicker what’s happened to common sense you don’t have to wait to be told to do the obvious grow up
What happened has happened. The figures cannot be changed. There is no point in trying to analyse what might have happened had a particular action been taken sooner or later. All we can do is go forward in whatever way is decided.
Helen Betts – yes there is, we’ve been one of the most deathly countries per population for the virus. Presumably you haven’t been directly impacted by it?
Why shouldn’t it be questioned.
Peter Donaldson. Common sense? Perhaps if the govt had used a bit more of that in March rather than pandering to populist sound bites we’d have less dead. Lots of people sadly trust their govt so if they don’t tell you to lockdown they won’t. Ask the care home workers who had no choice but to take infected elderly people into their care homes.
Phillip Allso. It isn’t just a bad flu outbreak there are many examples of people who’ve recovered but have serious health issues afterwards when they were healthy before.
Stay home no matter what the government says especially if you are Elderly, have an underlying health condition, not forgetting our black an Asian communities, they now have facts that the virus, can be as deadly for them. Without a cure or a treatment we are all at risk, it’s upto you to decide. We should be wearing masks to help stop the spread and if we all wore a mask we would protect each other, prevention is better than a cure even if we had one. also eye protection. above all do not touch your face and keep washing your hands with soap and water. Simple things will stop this spreading and cut the horrendous amount of deaths we are seeing in this country. We can hold the government to account when this is over.
There are care homes that have survived without a single death, in these it was proper management and care of the situation that prevented it from happening. In a private care home where people pay to be looked after, surly it is down to the management to look after the patients and staff and provide them with the correct equipment. Not the government
John Griffin, explain? The government acted based on scientific advice of sage. Show some compassion for those affected I suspect more than you have. I think Peter’s sentiment reflects the majority of people across the political spectrum
SAGE advisers unanimously agreed on 13 March that the Government should not lockdown at that time (as their own minutes show) so Ministers appear to have followed the scientific and medical advice given to them at the time. Those are the independent experts that lots of people were so keen to quote not so long ago, when it suited their point-scoring.
