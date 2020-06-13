Figures have revealed that more than a third of all deaths in Lichfield and Burntwood were due to COVID-19 between March and May.
The Office for National Statistics data shows that more than 100 people in this area died as a result of coronavirus during the three month period.
Lichfield East had the highest number of coronavirus deaths with 21 recorded, with Lichfield Central next on the list with 16.
- Armitage and Colton – 9
- Alrewas, Fradley and Kings Bromley – 11
- Burntwood North East and Longdon – 5
- Lichfield Central – 16
- Lichfield East – 21
- Burntwood West – 3
- Lichfield West and South – 6
- Whittington, Hopwas and Clifton Campville – 8
- Chase Terrace and Hammerwich – 10
- Chasetown – 3
- Shenstone, Stonnall and Little Aston – 11
- Fazeley, Mile Oak and Drayton Bassett – 5
The figures also reveal COVID-19 was responsible for 38% of all deaths in Lichfield and Burntwood during this period.
The percentages of deaths involving coronavirus for each area are below:
- Armitage and Colton – 21%
- Alrewas, Fradley and Kings Bromley – 37%
- Burntwood North East and London – 29%
- Lichfield Central – 30%
- Lichfield East – 31%
- Burntwood West – 15%
- Lichfield West and South – 24%
- Whittington, Hopwas and Clifton Campville – 28%
- Chase Terrace and Hammerwich – 21%
- Chasetown – 23%
- Shenstone, Stonnall and Little Aston – 24%
- Fazeley, Mile Oak and Drayton Bassett – 26%
How many could’ve been prevented by a government taking prompt and correct action?
Hi John
Why not ask that question to Michael Fabricant, I’m sure he will give you a reasonable explanation…….
Regards Pete
This is a tragedy.
Does the ONS break these down further into number of people dying in hospital/ care/ own home?
Not on the data we have looked at for this particular top level view…but that’s not to say it doesn’t exist.
Thank you, Ross
Thoughts to all families and friends affected.
Question for the MP – do you have anything to say to people affected and how many deaths could have been prevented if the govt had taken swifter action?
Thank you Ross for this information, at least we now know how many people have unfortuately died in our area not just the whole of Staffordshire. Have we have any figures on the age of these people who died, how many people have had the virus and more importantly how many people in our area have it now? If we knew this it may make people and their older children more cautious now that lockdown is being more relaxed.
With about one in a thousand dying, and largely in a group with underlying problems, this is not much above a bad flu outbreak. Had it been realised earlier that the older population were most at risk then the situation could have been handled quite differently. I am surprise that, with the proliferation of care homes in the area, the figures are not higher.
In order to help those with other serious illnesses, domestic issues (i.e. mental health), and the economy it now needs a different approach. This will be a difficult balancing act, but the cure is starting to prove more damaging than the problem. Coronavirus might remain in the population for some time. It is looking like a vaccine won’t be available in time to prevent catastrophic damage to the whole of society if we don’t move on soon.
