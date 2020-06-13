Figures have revealed that more than a third of all deaths in Lichfield and Burntwood were due to COVID-19 between March and May.

The Office for National Statistics data shows that more than 100 people in this area died as a result of coronavirus during the three month period.

Armitage and Colton – 9

Alrewas, Fradley and Kings Bromley – 11

Burntwood North East and Longdon – 5

Lichfield Central – 16

Lichfield East – 21

Burntwood West – 3

Lichfield West and South – 6

Whittington, Hopwas and Clifton Campville – 8

Chase Terrace and Hammerwich – 10

Chasetown – 3

Shenstone, Stonnall and Little Aston – 11

Fazeley, Mile Oak and Drayton Bassett – 5

The figures also reveal COVID-19 was responsible for 38% of all deaths in Lichfield and Burntwood during this period.

The percentages of deaths involving coronavirus for each area are below: