Parents will soon be able to register the births of children in the city as the Lichfield Registration Office reopens after being closed because of coronavirus.

Staffordshire County Council said sites would be open from Monday (15th June).

The service will restart with registration of birth appointments only.

Council chiefs say other services will be gradually reinstated, although no date for when wedding and civil partnership ceremonies can take place again has been confirmed by the Government.

Cllr Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities, said:

“Our registration staff have worked incredibly hard throughout the coronavirus crisis in what has been incredibly challenging times for them. “While weddings and civil partnership ceremonies remain suspended following Government advice, it’s good news for parents as they will now be able to register the birth of their child. “All our registration offices will have extra safety arrangements in place regarding social distancing, hand sanitising and we will only be allowing a limited number of people in the office at any one time. “While we will be doing our upmost to keep everything as safe as possible, we would ask that customers do their bit too by following all the guidance.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Protective screens, hand sanitisers and social distancing arrangements will also be introduced as part of the reopening.

The registration of deaths will continue to be allowed to be done by phone.

Parents looking to register the birth of their child can book an appointment at www.staffordshire.gov.uk or call 0300 111 8001.