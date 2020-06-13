People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take take part in a virtual open day with the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The original event on 28th June at the Tatenhill airbase had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

But the charity is pushing ahead with an online version of the popular open day on Facebook.

Among the activities taking place are:

A virtual tour of the airbase.

A tour of the helicopter aircraft and rapid response vehicle.

Q&A interview with the aircrew. Viewers will have the opportunity to ask their own questions in the lead up to the day.

A short aircrew demonstration of how they tend to an incident scene.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“As a number of our popular fundraising events have now been postponed, we are pleased to have found a workaround for our annual airbase open days. “Throughout the pandemic, the demand for our pre-hospital emergency care service has increased by 35%, which is why we are focusing on engaging with our communities online to give them a unique insight in the critical work we do, and to demonstrate their donations are vital in supporting our important lifesaving cause.” Emma Gray, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

For more details visit midlandsairambulance.com.