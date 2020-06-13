New guides have been produced to help Lichfield and Burntwood businesses trade safely when they reopen.

Non-essential shops across Lichfield and Burntwood will be able to reopen from Monday (15th June).

But with social distancing measures still in place, a number of business will need to change the ways they trade.

Cllr Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities, said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we all live our lives and for most companies, it will have effected most aspects of their business. “It is vital that companies know exactly what is expected of them, are able to understand the law and trade safely and the free guides will help them do this. “So, whether it is advice on how to follow the law if embracing take-away and food deliveries, understanding holiday cancellations for travel businesses or knowing what the rules are for household work visits under lockdown, the guides will have the answers.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

The guides – which are being updated as regulations change – are available from the Business Companion website. Companies can also get advice on trading under coronavirus restrictions by calling Trading Standards on 01785 277855.