Council chiefs say they are working to ensure high streets can bounce back when shops in Lichfield and Burntwood can reopen.

Coronavirus restrictions will allow non-essential shops to reopen from Monday (15th June).

Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, said they were working with local authorities to help ensure a safe reopening of high streets.

Helen Fisher

“Borough and district councils have been allocated money to support town centres emerging from lockdown and we are working with them to help where we can. “For example, there is the possibility to close car parking bays to widen pavements to allow pedestrian segregation while people are passing each other or queuing for shops. “And we’re considering with local councils where signs are needed to create one-way pedestrian streets and remind people about social distancing and hygiene. “We’re also looking at how we can prioritise walking and cycling routes into town centres in line with our existing development plans to promote environmentally-friendly alternatives to travelling by car.” Cllr Helen Fisher

Advice has also been offered to businesses by organisations such as the British Retail Consortium.

But Cllr Fisher said shoppers would also need to play their part.