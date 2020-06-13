Residents in Burntwood are being urged to be on their guard after reports of people going door to door.

Police say elderly residents have been targeted in the Park Road area of Chase Terrace.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The sellers are said to be pressure selling to elderly residents in the area and selling items from bags. “We’d remind people to speak to family members to be careful about who they answer the door to and to not be pressured into buying from door to door sellers.” PCSO Leon Worden

People can report any suspicious activity to police by calling 101.