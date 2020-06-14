Plans for the city centre masterplan need to be fully scrutinised and not nodded through, Lichfield Civic Society has said.

The proposals for the long-term future of the city were debated earlier this week in a controversial meeting.

Members of Lichfield District Council’s economic growth, environment and development overview and scrutiny committee voted on the masterplan.

But after the result was declared as being against the proposals, a review of the livestreamed session saw council chiefs say the show of hands had actually been in support.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Civic Society said it was important plans were given a thorough examination by all parties.

“The council paid consultants for a city centre masterplan which largely confirms what the council wanted to do all along. “It’s good to see that members are scrutinising proposals in some detail. “Let’s hope that debate continues and that the plan is not just nodded through.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

The masterplan suggests the creation of four quarters to aid future development of the city centre.

Other proposals include the redevelopment of the Bird Street car park area.

But the spokesperson said the council needed to deal with short term priorities first.