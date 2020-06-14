A Lichfield-based business has been named as one of the top five co-operatives in the UK.

Central England Co-op, which has more than 400 food stores, funeral homes, florists and travel shops jumped up one place from last year in the list of co-operative businesses based on turnover.

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive, said:

“This report showcases the importance of co-operative businesses and how our co-operative difference is what sets us apart. “Our member-owned, community focused, co-operative business achieved this result thanks to the support of our colleagues, customers and Members pushing us to become a diverse, progressive, relevant and inclusive society. “We will continue to highlight our point of difference – our co-operative values and principles – as we position ourselves at the heart of communities we serve and aim to thrive as a successful independent society.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The result of The Co-op Economy report means that Central England Co-op is the highest placed independent retail co-operative, with Co-op Group, John Lewis, Arla Foods and the National Merchant Buying Society filling out the rest of the top slots.

The data also revealed that the UK’s 7,063 co-operative companies have a combined turnover of £38.2billion, up £350million from 2019.

