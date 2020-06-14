Police have had to break up a late night gathering of around 300 people in Lichfield.

The incident happened at 11.15pm yesterday (13th June) after reports of a crowd in Brookhay Lane, Whittington.

As well as dispersing the group, others who were still arriving were turned away by officers.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The gathering breaches coronavirus health regulations that prevents gatherings of more than six people to stop the spread of the virus which risks lives. “Traffic on the nearby A38 was slowed as a safety precaution and British Transport Police attended due to the nearby railway line.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

One local resident told Lichfield Live more needed to be done to prevent the area being used for large gatherings.

“This is not the first time these woods have been used by people who desecrate our country side. “The police and local authorities need to act to protect the place for the genuine country lovers who use the facility all year round without any incident at all.” Local resident

Other residents shared pictures of the aftermath of the gathering on social media.