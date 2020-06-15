A Burntwood headteacher has hailed the efforts of staff as some secondary pupils returned to class.

Year 10 and Year 12 students have resumed face to face teaching at Erasmus Darwin Academy.

It comes as secondary schools across the country begin to phase in a return to class.

Erasmus Darwin Academy’s head of school, Philip Walklate, praised the efforts of staff for adapting to the challenges faced as a result of social distancing.

“We are incredibly thrilled to welcome back our Year 10 and 12 students for their face to face sessions. “An enormous amount of hard work has taken place to make this happen and we are excited about having students back into the academy. “I would to thank all of our staff for their relentless hard work throughout the previous 10 weeks – they have worked so hard and are the reason we are able to begin our re-opening process.” Philip Walklate, Erasmus Darwin Academy

While exam-age students are returning, uncertainty still remains over how schools will be able to welcome all pupils in the future.

Mr Walklate added: