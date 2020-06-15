A Lichfield councillor has urged people to continue taking precautions after figures revealed the number of coronavirus deaths across the region.
More than a quarter of people who died in Lichfield and Burntwood between March and May had COVID-19.
Cllr Joanne Grange, independent representative for Curborough ward on Lichfield District Council, said the figures were “worrying”.
“Deaths due to COVID-19 in the areas covering Curborough per 100,000 of the population are 154.
“These are the highest in the district – the UK as a whole has a figure of 62 per 100,000 people.
“These are worrying statistics.”Cllr Joanne Grange
Although lockdown is now being eased with non-essential shops set to reopen from today (15th June), Cllr Grange said people still needed to take care.
“Please remember social distancing and hand washing.”Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council