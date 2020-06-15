Joanne Grange

A Lichfield councillor has urged people to continue taking precautions after figures revealed the number of coronavirus deaths across the region.

More than a quarter of people who died in Lichfield and Burntwood between March and May had COVID-19.

Cllr Joanne Grange, independent representative for Curborough ward on Lichfield District Council, said the figures were “worrying”.

“Deaths due to COVID-19 in the areas covering Curborough per 100,000 of the population are 154.

“These are the highest in the district – the UK as a whole has a figure of 62 per 100,000 people.

“These are worrying statistics.”

Although lockdown is now being eased with non-essential shops set to reopen from today (15th June), Cllr Grange said people still needed to take care.

“Please remember social distancing and hand washing.”

