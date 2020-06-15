People travelling on trains in Lichfield are being reminded that they now need to wear face coverings during their journeys.

The new rules mean passengers cannot board trains unless they wear a mask or an alternative in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said it was important people were aware of the new rules.

“Today is a significant day for our customers and colleagues and these new rules will help ensure those who need to use public transport can do so with confidence. “Using a face covering will boost the other measures we have in place to keep customers safe, including enhanced cleaning regimes and social distancing measures at our busiest stations. “By working together, following the rules and only using public transport when we really need to, we can all play our part in helping our communities recover.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

As well as wearing a face covering, West Midlands Railway is urging passengers to buy their tickets online, wash their hands before and after travelling and to respect social distancing whenever possible.