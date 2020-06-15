A man has been charged following a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Lichfield.

Jordan Jewkes, 18, of Medina, Tamworth, was arrested at the gathering at 1.45am yesterday (14th June) and has been charged with assaulting a police officer (spitting) and being drunk and disorderly.

He is due to appear before Cannock Magistrates’ Court at 9.30am on 17th June.

Police were called to the gathering at Brookhay Lane.

Initial reports suggested around 300 people had attended the gathering, but police now believe the figure was nearer 1,000.