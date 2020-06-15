Resurfacing work on roads in Burntwood has been completed ahead of schedule.
Staffordshire County Council said the projects on the roundabout at the A5190 Cannock Road and Miner’s Way, and the A5190 near Swan Island were brought forward to take advantaged of reduced traffic because of coronavirus.
Cllr Helen Fisher said the works had cost more than £150,000.
“Since lockdown started, our highways crews have been taking advantage of less traffic on the road to carry out essential repairs.
“Normally, a major issue with repairs is traffic and traffic management, which is why they need to be carefully planned.
“With fewer cars on the road at the moment, this has been the perfect opportunity to complete some of the jobs we would normally have to delay until the school summer holidays.
“Roads are important for everyone, so where we can pull our maintenance and resurfacing work forward and finish it ahead of schedule, we will.”Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council