Runners have been posting their times for the weekly virtual Lichfield Parkrun.
The usual event in Beacon Park has been unable to take place since the coronavirus crisis began.
But participants have been taking part in an online version using their own individual times instead.
The online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.
|Richard
|Lee
|00:20:59
|George
|Beasley
|00:21:04
|Jamie
|Dodd
|00:21:22
|Ross
|Gregory
|00:21:32
|Sean
|White
|00:21:49
|Daniel
|Floyd
|00:22:06
|Richard
|Cowton
|00:23:44
|Matt
|Vale
|00:24:15
|David
|Leigh
|00:24:23
|Austin
|Brauser
|00:24:47
|Chris
|Rathbone
|00:25:21
|Hellen
|Lane
|00:25:25
|Sian
|Thompson
|00:25:58
|Tom
|Roach
|00:26:17
|Flynn
|Mulligan
|00:26:55
|Charlotte
|Walters
|00:27:15
|Lea
|Gillion
|00:28:14
|Oli
|Nichols
|00:28:35
|Jenny
|Evans
|00:28:59
|Emily
|Nicholls
|00:29:37
|Rachel
|Bentley
|00:29:55
|Lesley
|Cooper
|00:30:40
|Paul
|Ledbury
|00:31:17
|Emma
|Hogan
|00:32:06
|Ellen
|Gulliksen
|00:32:47
|Mark
|White
|00:33:56
|John
|Wiltshire
|00:34:07
|Tricia
|Reynolds
|00:34:07
|Emma
|Boyden
|00:34:11
|Dawn
|Hayward
|00:34:48
|Penny
|Lee
|00:35:14
|Lindsey
|Sevier-White
|00:35:20
|Jane
|Mackenzie
|00:35:30
|Hannah
|Slaney
|00:39:32
|Kirsty
|Elaine
|00:43:17
|Anne
|Mason
|00:49:29
|Hellen
|Floyd
|00:55:11
|Linda
|Young
|00:55:44