Runners have been posting their times for the weekly virtual Lichfield Parkrun.

The usual event in Beacon Park has been unable to take place since the coronavirus crisis began.

But participants have been taking part in an online version using their own individual times instead.

The online challenge sees participants cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

RichardLee00:20:59
George Beasley 00:21:04
JamieDodd00:21:22
RossGregory 00:21:32
SeanWhite00:21:49
Daniel Floyd00:22:06
Richard Cowton 00:23:44
Matt Vale00:24:15
David Leigh00:24:23
Austin Brauser00:24:47
Chris Rathbone00:25:21
HellenLane00:25:25
SianThompson00:25:58
TomRoach00:26:17
FlynnMulligan00:26:55
Charlotte Walters00:27:15
LeaGillion00:28:14
OliNichols00:28:35
Jenny Evans00:28:59
Emily Nicholls00:29:37
Rachel Bentley00:29:55
LesleyCooper00:30:40
PaulLedbury00:31:17
Emma Hogan00:32:06
Ellen Gulliksen00:32:47
MarkWhite00:33:56
John Wiltshire00:34:07
Tricia Reynolds 00:34:07
EmmaBoyden00:34:11
Dawn Hayward00:34:48
Penny Lee00:35:14
LindseySevier-White00:35:20
JaneMackenzie 00:35:30
HannahSlaney00:39:32
Kirsty Elaine00:43:17
AnneMason00:49:29
HellenFloyd00:55:11
LindaYoung 00:55:44

