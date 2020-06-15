Education chiefs say every secondary school in Lichfield and Burntwood will have provision for students preparing for GCSE and A Level exams from today (15th June).

Staffordshire County Council said parents have already been informed of the arrangements being put in place, which will vary depending on the circumstances of each school..

Social distancing, reduced student numbers in classrooms and more online learning are among the measures being introduced to help keep students and staff safe.

Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for learning and employability said: