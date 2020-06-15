Education chiefs say every secondary school in Lichfield and Burntwood will have provision for students preparing for GCSE and A Level exams from today (15th June).
Staffordshire County Council said parents have already been informed of the arrangements being put in place, which will vary depending on the circumstances of each school..
Social distancing, reduced student numbers in classrooms and more online learning are among the measures being introduced to help keep students and staff safe.
Cllr Philip White, cabinet member for learning and employability said:
“Secondary schools in Staffordshire have been working incredibly hard throughout lockdown to ensure their students still have some form of regular learning provision – I want to thank them all for stepping up to this challenge, and putting the education of their students first.
“Opening schools has to be a balancing act between ensuring pupils are not disadvantaged in their studies, and keeping the virus contained.
“GCSE and A-Level exams this year will not be going ahead, so it is important that those students due to take these exams next year get as much time in school as possible.
“We will continue to support all schools, and give them the advice and guidance needed to operate safely.”Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council