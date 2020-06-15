Volunteers have cleaned up a woodland in Lichfield which was left covered in litter after more than 1,000 people gathered in the area over the weekend.
Police were called at around 11.15pm on 13th June after reports of the gathering near Brookhay Lane.
Teams from Lichfield Litter Legends and Lichfield Round Table sprung into action yesterday to clear up the rubbish left behind.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, praised those who had helped clean up the woodland.
“Huge thanks to the volunteers for mobilising to deal with the mess left in private woods.
“Council teams have attended the site and are attempting to liaise with the landowner.
“Thanks too to Staffordshire Police for responsing so promptly.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council