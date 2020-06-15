Volunteers carrying bags of rubbish away

Volunteers have cleaned up a woodland in Lichfield which was left covered in litter after more than 1,000 people gathered in the area over the weekend.

Police were called at around 11.15pm on 13th June after reports of the gathering near Brookhay Lane.

Teams from Lichfield Litter Legends and Lichfield Round Table sprung into action yesterday to clear up the rubbish left behind.

Bags of rubbish collected by volunteers

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, praised those who had helped clean up the woodland.