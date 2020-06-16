A reshuffle has seen a new member added to Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet. Cllr Richard Cox will join the group to take responsibility for leisure, parks and waste.

Cllr Richard Cox

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, has also confirmed that Cllr Iain Eadie will remain as deputy leader, but will take on a new role as cabinet member for visitor economy and the local plan.

The full Lichfield District Council cabinet:

Cllr Doug Pullen – Leader of Cabinet

Cllr Iain Eadie – Deputy leader and cabinet member for visitor economy and local plan

Cllr Liz Little – Cabinet member for major projects and economic cevelopment

Cllr Ashley Yeates – Cabinet member for community engagement

Cllr Rob Strachan – Cabinet member for finance, procurement, customer services, revenues and benefits

Cllr Angela Lax – Cabinet member for regulatory, housing and health

Cllr Andy Smith – Cabinet member for innovation, commercialisation and corporate Services

Cllr Richard Cox – Cabinet member for leisure, parks and waste

Cllr Pullen said:

Cllr Doug Pullen

“It has been a challenging first year for cabinet with many high profile issues to deal with. “We have an ambitious work programme in the next 12 months and need more ‘hands on deck’. “The revised portfolios are designed to help members balance their responsibilities more effectively and provide support to each other where these overlap. “By working together we can face the next few months with confidence and a greater capacity to serve the district as a whole, through better decision making and a clear focus on community engagement and key projects.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The amendments to the cabinet structure will also lead to changes in the chairmanship of scrutiny committees which will be detailed in reports to be sent to full council on 14th July.

The council has already been forced to make a change after the chairman of the overview and scrutiny committee stepped down in a row over a controversial vote.