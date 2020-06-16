A cancer research scientist from Lichfield is inspiring people to take part in a charity challenge.

Megan Mylrea, from Alrewas, is aiming to run 25 miles to help raise more than £2,000 towards Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving research as part of the Race for Life at Home initiative.

The charity expects to see its fundraising income decline by up to 25% in the next financial year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan, a former John Taylor High School pupil, is joining forces with colleagues at the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, part of The University of Manchester, where she’s currently studying for a PhD.

Along with her colleagues, the 23-year-old is hoping to raise £2,600 by running or cycling 25 miles each.

“You only have to see the amazing research that’s going on in our institute and understand the impact that could have on thousands of patients to grasp how vital that money is. “Cancer won’t stop just because funding stops. That’s why we wanted to do our bit to support that work. “Without the funding that comes from events such as Race for Life we would not be able to continue our lifesaving work. “I’ve never been a runner but it’s been nice to focus on a positive challenge during lockdown. “I’ve lost several immediate family members to cancer so it’s good to be able to see first-hand the exciting research being done to improve cancer survival rates, all of which is made possible through generous donations.” Megan Mylrea

“Hope it will inspire others”

With more than 400 Race for Life events now cancelled across the UK, alternative fundraising efforts are crucial for the charity.

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Staffordshire, said:

“At a time when it feels like everything is at a standstill, there is one thing that hasn’t stopped, cancer. “Our priority as a charity is ensuring that people affected by cancer are getting the support they need right now. “To see our own researchers stepping up to this challenge is really humbling and I hope it will inspire many others to join them and take on their own Race for Life at Home activity. “We encourage people to participate in whatever way they like and there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website. “We appreciate that the current situation has resulted in financial uncertainty for many people, so people should only contribute sponsor money if they feel able to.” Paula Young, Cancer Research UK

For fundraising ideas and information about Race for Life at Home visit raceforlife.org.