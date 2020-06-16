A Lichfield councillor has joined calls for free school meals to continue over the summer holidays.

Campaigners have called on the Government to extend the programme to support families under pressure because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Dave Robertson – who also stood for Labour in the last General Election – said no child should be forced to go to bed hungry,

“In the 2019 election I ran a campaign which highlighted that food bank use in Lichfield had increased by over half in a year. “In April 2020 Lichfield Food Bank fed over eight times as many children as it did in April 2019. “It’s time for the Government to extend free schools provision for those in need over the summer break. “No child should go to bed hungry.” Cllr Dave Robertson

The campaign has been backed by the likes of England footballer Marcus Rashford, who has provided meals for schoolchildren during the COVID-19 crisis.