Lichfield councillors say a new payment pledge will help support local businesses in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Labour group on Lichfield City Council proposed that the Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber of Commerce’s ‘pay in 30 days’ initiative is adopted.

The motion said:

“Given the difficulties facing local businesses due to Covid-19 and, in order to support the recovery of the local economy, this council resolves to sign the pledge and similarly resolves to develop a local procurement policy to support, where possible, the business recovery in the city.” Motion put to Lichfield City Council

Colin Ball

The motion was backed by councillors – and Cllr Colin Ball said taking such a stance would have multiple benefits.

“This policy should help the council meet its commitment to tackling the climate emergency. “Sourcing as many of our goods and services as we can, locally will mean that these will not need to be transported across the country unnecessarily and will reduce the council’s carbon footprint.” Cllr Colin Ball

Cllr Dave Robertson, the leader of the Labour group on the city council, said it was crucial that companies were supported wherever possible.