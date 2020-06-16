Normal levels of employment are unlikely to return across Lichfield and Burntwood until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, the area’s MP has warned.

Michael Fabricant’s comments come after it was revealed that up to 31st May 12,500 jobs had been furloughed across the Lichfield area – equivalent to 22% of the local population aged 16 to 64.

A further 3,200 claims were made to the Self Employment Income Support scheme.

“These figures include those who had their claim processed by the Department for Work and Pensions by the middle of May, almost two months after the Government’s instruction to stay at home. “This shows that both employed and self-employed workers in the Lichfield constituency – which includes Burntwood and reaches north of Abbots Bromley – are taking full advantage of the Government’s support schemes. “This is helpful in keeping the economy going during this unprecedented pandemic. “Those who are not on COVID-19 support schemes in the Lichfield constituency and are unemployed and claiming benefits represent 4.9% of the working population locally which compares extremely well with the national average of 6.4%.” Michael Fabricant MP

Although the furlough scheme has been extended, there are concerns that as it is phased out jobs could be lost.

The Conservative MP added: