The leader of the opposition group at Lichfield District Council has questioned the decision not to give any member of the reshuffled cabinet direct responsibility for post-coronavirus planning.

Cllr Doug Pullen unveiled his new-look leadership team which saw Cllr Richard Cox added to the group.

But Cllr Steve Norman said he was “surprised” not to see any member given a role relating directly to the COVID-19 agenda.

“I have no problem with a review of cabinet roles after the first year of the new administration – I am surprised that no single cabinet member has been given responsibility for driving through the post COVID-19 actions that we need in Lichfield district though. “The deputy leader’s portfolio was very large and wide ranging and I don’t know if his failure to get full support for his proposals for the Lichfield city centre masterplan through the economic growth and environment development scrutiny committee last week was a factor in the shrinking of these responsibilities. “I also don’t know whether the chairman of that scrutiny committee’s rather partial efforts to get the cabinet recommendation on the masterplan through the committee, which he did following a controversial recount of the vote after a review of the recording of the meeting, has resulted in Councillor Cox’s promotion to the Cabinet. “Cllr Liz Little now has the responsibility for getting the masterplan progressed along with progressing the replacement for the Friary Grange Leisure Centre.” Cllr Steve Norman

Cllr Norman said the Labour group would make a full response to the changes at a meeting of the council on 14th July once full details on proposals for changes to scrutiny committees have been published.