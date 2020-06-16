A plan to relocate Lichfield’s markets to create an outdoor area for bars and restaurants has been ditched.
The proposal was put forward by Lichfield Place Board to help hospitality businesses when they reopen.
But it faced a backlash from market traders who would have move to the Bird Street car park if the scheme had been given the go ahead.
A Lichfield City Council spokesperson confirmed the plans had been shelved.
“The city council resolved not to relocate Lichfield markets and the Lichfield Place Board has been made aware.”Lichfield City Council spokesperson