Thieves have targeted a charity working to restore the Lichfield Canal.

A concrete mixer was taken from a Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust compound near gallows reach last night (15th June).

Thankfully for the group, donors on Facebook have agreed to cover the £275 cost of a replacement.

A spokesperson said:

“The petrol concrete mixer had only just been returned to the team following a rebuild. “It has been in regular use by the volunteers restoring the heritage towpath wall at Gallows Reach.” Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

Teams from the group have been working along the new route while observing social distancing to ensure the project continues.

Among the activities taking place have been sheet piles being installed along a section of the route at Falkland Road.

A small team were busy at Fosseway on Sunday installing the sheet piles on the towpath side of the canal, along Falkland Road.



Steel sheet piling is a robust, long-term solution to water containment where the bank has to be supported.#lichfieldlocal

People can support the trust by donating to have their names embossed on the piles which will support the bank alongside the canal.