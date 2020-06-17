Common sense has prevailed over continuing free school meals during the summer holidays, the chairman of Burntwood Town Council has said.

The Government agreed to allow families to continuing receiving support once the schools break up.

It comes after a high-profile campaign led by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of Burntwood Town Council, welcomed the news – but said the Government should have been able to make the decision without needing to be pushed to do so.

“Common sense has prevailed at last, but it has taken a young, well-known, inspirational footballer, who has experienced hunger during his childhood, to shame the Government into changing their minds about food vouchers during the summer holidays. “This just about sums up this dithering Government as a group of elite people who have absolutely no idea what a problem a lack of food can cause to people.” Cllr Di Evans

After the government had confirmed the decision to continue with the school meals, Michael Fabricant, Conservative MP for Lichfield, said the England footballer’s campaign had united people.

What a balanced, dignified, and worthwhile campaign you ran. Uniting all.

Arise, Sir Marcus!

Well done. https://t.co/e46U7sKWss — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) June 16, 2020

But Cllr Evans said Mr Fabricant should have spoken up much earlier.