Train services on the West Coast Main Line through Lichfield will continue to be disrupted by a landslip.

Passengers face disruption after 180 tonnes of earth fell onto the tracks between Stafford and Crewe last night (16th June)

Three of the four lines have been reopened, but emergency repairs are set to continue through the night tonight.

James Dean, route director for Network Rail’s West Coast Main Line South Route, said:

“The force of the stormy weather and the heavy rain caused this landslip. “Our engineers will be working round-the-clock to complete repairs and reopen all four lines through the area. “I’d urge anybody who has to make essential journeys to check before travelling as there may be some minor delays.” Janes Dean, Network Rail

So that trains can run safely, speed restrictions will remain in place on the line until repairs are completed in the next few weeks.