Members of a Lichfield group have been helping local dentists as they reopen to patients after the coronavirus lockdown.
Donations from local residents has allowed Lichfield Ladies Circle to put together the uniform wash bags filled with items.
A spokesperson for the group – which is for women aged 18 to 45 – said:
“Our fundraising page was flooded and quickly we raised our grand total to be able to buy all the fillings for the bags.
“Each bag has a moisturiser and a head band to hold face masks away from the ears due to the irritation caused by wearing them for long periods of time.
“We also add in a few goodies and treats to each bag too.”