Calls for the two metre social distancing rule to be relaxed have been questioned by the MP for Lichfield and Burntwood.

Reports in the national media suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from some MPs to reduce the gap people must remain apart to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But speaking to Health Minister Edward Argar via video link to the House of Commons, Conservative MP Michael Fabricant told Parliament that caution was needed.

“May I say how surprised and delighted I am to hear that so many colleagues, on both sides of the house, are now experts in epidemiology. “The Minister will be aware that in the United States, Sweden, Belgium, Germany and now China there has been a resurgence of COVID-19 and that if we were to make any moves too soon to reduce social distancing, nobody would thank us, including businesses, if we had to return to a hard lockdown.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Health Minister replied:

“It is right to say that this is about conducting this review so that we have the best scientific and economic evidence – and so that we can make the right decision at the right time, and when it is safe to do so.” Health Minister Edward Argar

Following the debate, Mr Fabricant said he recognised why some felt the social distancing should be scaled back, but said the county needed to recognise the dangers of a second wave of infections.