A Lichfield retailer says it will issue umbrellas to customers having to wait outside shops as part of coronavirus restrictions.

The number of people allowed in stores is limited due to social measures.

But Central England Co-op says it has now purchased umbrellas to ensure shoppers having to wait outside can brave the elements.

Matt Simpson, from Central England Co-op, said:

“Our customers have been fantastic at working with us to ensure that we all keep safe and healthy during these uncertain times by adhering to social distancing measures. “However, due to the unpredictable nature of British weather, we thought it best to ensure every store has a set of umbrellas for customers to use if they have to queue while waiting to enter our stores. “The umbrellas will be sanitised between each use and hopefully will not be needed as we all enjoy a bright and hot summer.” Matt Simpson, Central England Co-op

The store umbrellas follow the roll out of a second phase of social distancing measures that include permanent hand sanitiser stations at the front of all stores and a one-way system being put in place permanently.