Council chiefs have urged people to be on their guard after figures revealed over a third of adults in the UK have been targeted by a scam since the coronavirus lockdown began.

The data from Citizens Advice said it had seen calls from the public about bogus testing kits, vaccinations and Government refunds, resulting in a 19% increase in visitors to their website.

The figures show that 36% of adults have been targeted by scammers.

Cllr Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said: