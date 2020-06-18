A campaign is urging people in Lichfield and Burntwood to seek help if the return of Premier League football matches causes a rise in domestic abuse.

Figures from charities reveal that sporting tournaments often see an increase in the number of incidents taking place.

With the Premier League resuming last night (17th June), the local authority is backing a campaign devised by Cannock Chase Council to deter perpetrators and encourage victims to seek help.

Councillor Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for community engagement, said:

“It’s important to recognise that football itself does not cause domestic abuse – the behaviour and actions of abusers who exert power and control over their victims cause domestic abuse. “Watching football can be emotional, frustrating, joyous, and it can be accompanied by alcohol. “And now, after the heightened stress of lockdown, there is a real concern that this could lead to more instances of domestic abuse. “This is why we are working to highlight this issue and signpost to support services.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Sergeant Neil Quinn, from the Lichfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, added:

“For many the return of the football season is welcomed but for others it is a time of dread due to the heightened risk of domestic abuse. “If you recognise you often take it out on your partner, when the game doesn’t go your way, we want you to know there is support available to help you change. “Equally, if you are the victim of domestic abuse report this to the police, always dial 999 in an emergency or seek support from one of the many domestic abuse support services available locally.” Sgt Neil Quinn, Staffordshire Police

Perpetrators of domestic abuse are being encouraged to get help from New Era Domestic Abuse Service on 01785 601690, an organisation which offers specialist domestic violence prevention services.

Victims, individuals and families who have concerns, can also report abuse and get support from New Era’s Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent 24-hour confidential helpline on 0300 303 3778 or access their 24/7 live chat facility at www.new-era.uk.

Local support is also available from Pathway Project on 01543 676800.