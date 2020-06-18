A Lichfield charity says a vital funding lifeline will reopen as shops it operates across the region reopen next week.

St Giles Hospice says larger stores, including one at Burntwood, will be open again from 22nd June.

The reopened shops will have reduced trading hours of 10am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday.

Lynwen Truesdale, head of retail at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are really happy to be able to welcome customers back to some of our shops next week. “Sadly, we won’t be able to open all of our shops at once as we implement the necessary social distancing measures that will keep our customers, staff and volunteers safe. “This means that the shopping experience will be slightly different and we ask for your support for these changes. “Thank you so much for your ongoing support and understanding and for your patience over these past few weeks. “We’ve never needed you more than we need you today, and we look forward to welcoming you back through our doors.” Lynwen Truesdale, St Giles Hospice

The charity said limited space meant some of the 31 shops would not reopen until social guidancing measures change.

Measures including limited number of customers at any one time and cleaning stations will be in place as part of the reopening programme.

All donated items will be stored for 72 hours before being processed.