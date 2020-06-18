A series of free online illustration workshops for young people are being hosted by the National Memorial Arboretum.

Aimed at teenagers, the two-hour long sessions will explore the end of the Second World War and allow participants to create pictures depicting historical events.

An illustration by Kremena Dimitrova from her previous exhibition Beyond War – Visualising Peace: Responding to the Armistice of 1918

The workshops are being organised by Kremena Dimitrova. She said:

“I’m eager to work with younger generations to expand their knowledge of this important historic era, going beyond what is often taught in schools and discussing how people from different backgrounds worked together to overcome adversity in the forgotten theatres of the Second World War. “There is much we can remember and learn from the people who, during the Second World War, helped each other regardless of race, religion or cultural differences.” Kremena Dimitrova

Kremena will also be showcasing work in an online exhibition to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

In August and September, visitors to the arboretum’s website will be able to view new pieces telling the story of the diverse communities who served alongside each other in the Second World War.

Chris Ansell, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to broaden their understanding of the Second World War while learning new art skills. “Kremena has produced an amazing array of artwork for previous projects and we can’t wait to see what she produces for our online exhibition commemorating the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.” Chris Ansell, National Memorial Arboretum

The workshops will take place at 10am and 6pm on 22nd June, 10am on 23rd June and 10am on 27th June. To book, visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.