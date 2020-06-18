Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a report of an incident of indecent exposure in a Lichfield park.

An image of the man police want to speak to over the incident in Darnford Park

Officers say they have received reports from three teenage girls who were walking in Darnford Park at around 3pm on Monday (15th June) when a man exposed himself to them.

He was on a bike and believed to be in his mid to late twenties.

PC Cameron Howard-Wight said:

“We’re currently carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the man in this photo. “We take reports of this nature extremely seriously and we’re urging anyone who may have been in the area at that time to get in touch as they might have important information.” PC Cameron Howard-Wight, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with any information can message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 794 of 15 June, call 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.